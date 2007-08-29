Cartoon Net Names Social Responsibility Chief

Cartoon Network has named an executive to oversee its newly adopted food-and-beverage ad nutrition guidelines and healthy-lifestyle programming initiative.

Alice Cahn, vice president of development for kids entertainment programming at the network, has been named to the new post of VP, social responsibility.

Cartoon was one of several programmers to agree to limit snack food ads in kids shows and create programming that promotes healthier lifestyles. That comes as legislators and regulators have called on food marketers and media companies to self-regulate in the face of a growing childhood obesity health crisis.

Cahn will be responsible for content direction, outreach to the child advocacy communities, various social responsibility initiatives across all Cartoon divisions, and helping keep Washington policymakers informed of the network's efforts.

She will be based in New York and report to Stuart Snyder, executive VP and COO of Turner's Animation, Young Adults and Kids Media group.

Cahn's resume also includes the Markle Foundation, Sesame Workshop and PBS.