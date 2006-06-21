Cartoon Hires Outreach Executive

Lee Blevins, director of marketing for Turner South, has joined The Cartoon Network as director of community relations.

He will oversee all outreach and develop the networks "multicultural," pro-social programs and cause-related partnerships.



His first task will be to oversee the ongoing umbrella campaign Get Animated, which is meant to encourage kids to exercise more, eat better, and volunteer in the community.

The first two go directly to the criticism by Washington policymakers concerned about childhood obesity that kids TV is too large a vehicle for junk food ads and too tempting a reason to stay glued to the couch

Blevins will also more specifically oversee input on FCC kids regulations and image-building in Washington.