Cartoon Celebrating 20th Year of ‘Powerpuff Girls’

Cartoon Network has powerful plans for the 20th anniversary of the Powerpuff Girls.

Cartoon will stream 72 straight hours of both the remastered and original Powerpuff Girls series on CN.com.

The network will also be showing an original music video created by female animators from around the world.

Cartoon Network is launching an Empowerpuff internship program seeking people to work behind the scenes in production and marketing while acting as advocates for empowerment, confidence, positivity, sisterhood and self respect across the channel’s social platforms.

Fans will be able to mark the anniversary with an exclusive Empowerpuff sweater from Lingua Franca. The made-to-order cashmere sweater can be purchased only via email. Profits will be donated to The Lower East Side Girls Club.

Powerpuff Girls debuted on Cartoon Network and ran through 2005. It features three girls with superpowers—Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup—who fight crime in Townsville U.S.A.

Cartoon Network rebooted the Powerpuff Girls with a new animated series that aired in 2016.