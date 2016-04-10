Carteris Takes Over as Head of SAG-AFTRA

Gabrielle Carteris (Beverly Hills 90120, code Black, Gabrielle) has been elected preside of SAG-AFTRA. The election was by acclamation ina board vote April 9.

She had been acting president during the illness of Ken Howard, who died March 23. She will fill out his unexpired two-year term--he was re-elected Aug. 20, 2015.

With the election of Rebecca Damon as EVP, Carteris' old post, it will be the first time that the union's top officers have been women.

Damon is an actor, voiceover artist a member of the SAG-AFTRA National Board.

Carteris was elected EVP in 2013 and again in 2015.

“I congratulate Gabrielle Carteris on her election as president of SAG-AFTRA," said "SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director David White said. "Gabrielle and I have worked closely together for many years, including most recently on the successful commercials contracts negotiations. I know she understands the needs and aspirations of our members and I am excited to work with her to continue advancing the goals of this union."

SAG-AFTRA represents 160,000 actors, announcers, journalists, performers and other media professionals.