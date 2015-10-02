Carteris Re-Elected EVP of SAG-AFTRA

Gabrielle Carteris, better known as Andrea Zuckerman on Beverly Hills, 90210, has been overwhelmingly elected (79.31% of the vote) to a second term as EVP of SAG-AFTRA.

She was elected to her first two-year term in 2013 and as an AFTRA L.A. Local president and national second vice president in 2011 helped in the planning of the merger with SAG.

Her new term begins immediately.

“I am honored to be chosen by the SAG-AFTRA membership as their elected representative,” said Carteris in a statement. “Working together, we can continue to make progress that benefits our union and strives to improve the livelihoods of all SAG-AFTRA members.”

SAG-AFTRA represents some 160,000 actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, news writers, news editors, program hosts, voiceover artists and others.