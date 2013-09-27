Carteris Elected SAG/AFTRA EVP

SAG-AFTRA has elected 90210 alum Gabrielle Carteris to a two-year term as executive VP.

Carteris is the former L.A. national VP and has served on the boards of both SAG and AFTRA, according to the union.

The merged SAG-AFTRA also elected eight new vice presidents at its national convention in Los Angeles Thursday (Sept. 26).

New national VP's are Clyde Kusatsu, L.A.; Mike Hodge, New York; Ilyssa Fradin, mid-sized locals; David Hartley-Margolin, small locals; Robert Newman, actors/performers; Catherine Brown, broadcasters; and Dan Navarro, recording artists.

Today (Sept. 27), the union, in association with UCLA, is releasing what it bills as a groundbreaking study of sexual orientation/gender identity diversity in the entertainment industry.

SAG-AFTRA represents more than 165,000 entertainment industry professionals including performers, journalists and editors.