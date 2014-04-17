Carter Promoted to President, Powderhouse Productions

Seanbaker Carter has been promoted to president, Powderhouse Productions, the company announced Thursday. He will oversee all television and digital development, programming and operations for the Somerville, Mass. company.

As senior VP, programming, Carter had run development for the company—which has produced series such as VH1's Swab Stories and A&E's Southie Rules—since 2007. Before joining Powderhouse, he had served for five years as senior VP, alternative programming, at SCOUT Productions.

“We are thrilled to have Seanbaker lead us in our mission to develop and create smash-hit content that deeply connects with audiences scattered across the new media universe," said Powderhouse cofounder and CEO Joel Olicker, to whom Carter will report. "Seanbaker is a passionate leader who lives and breathes TV like nobody else."