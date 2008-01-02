Carter to Head Hearst-Argyle Television’s Orlando Stations

Hearst-Argyle Television announced Wednesday that James J. Carter was named president and general manager of WESH-TV and WKCF-TV, the station group’s NBC and The CW affiliates, respectively, in the Orlando-Daytona-Melbourne, Fla., market.

Previously president and GM of WLKY-TV, Hearst-Argyle’s CBS affiliate in Louisville, Ky., Carter succeeds Bill Bauman, who announced his retirement in December.

“Jim has been an outstanding executive for our company over the past 20 years,” Hearst-Argyle Television president and CEO David J. Barrett said in a statement. “Most recently, his leadership of WLKY has been most impressive, notably in the area of top-quality local news, critically acclaimed community service and solid growth in ratings, revenue and profitability. Jim will help the WESH/WKCF team build on the successes they’ve achieved in the Orlando market.”

Carter previously served as vice president of sales at Hearst-Argyle’s WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh and as VP/GM of WTAE-AM/WVTY-FM, then owned by Hearst Corp. His successor at WLKY has yet to be named.