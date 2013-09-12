Carson Daly Joins ‘Today' Show as Host of Digital Studio

Carson Daly is adding to his list of jobs at NBC, with the

network announcing on Thursday that he would join NBC News' Today show as host of the Orange Room, a

new digital studio that will be part of the morning show's redesigned set.

Daly will continue to host The Voice and his radio program, but will no longer host his late

night talk show Last Call, though he

will remain an executive producer. NBC said plans for a transition on Last Call would be announced at a later

date. Additionally, Daly has signed a first-look development deal with NBC for

scripted and alternative programs under his Daly Productions banner.

Today's Orange

Room will be a lounge-like setting equipped for social media hangouts, live-stream

interviews, analysis of real-time social data and the home of Today's digital franchises. Daly, who has been a frequent fill-in host on Today, will offer viewers the chance to communicate and connect with the show.

"'The Orange Room'" is where the newsroom meets the living

room. In this space, we will evolve the way news is gathered and delivered by

creating a direct and meaningful relationship with our Today audience on any platform," said Today show executive producer Don Nash. "Carson is the perfect fit

for this exciting new role. He's passionate about being on the forefront of new

media, and has distinguished himself as a socially savvy broadcaster with a

unique ability to engage audiences."

Today's new set at

Studio 1A and the Orange Room will debut on Monday, Sept. 16. It is the first

redesign for the studio in seven years.