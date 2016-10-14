Carroll Signs New Deal With AMC Networks

AMC Networks said it signed a new employment agreement with COO Ed Carroll that runs through Dec. 31 2021.

The agreement sets Carroll’s base salary at $1.6 million as of March 1, 2016 and raises it to $1.7 million, effective Sept. 1, 2016. The salary is subject to annual review and possible increase by the board of directors, according to SEC documents.

Carrol will receive a $12.5 million award of restricted stock units in connection with signing the new employment agreement. He will also be eligible for bonuses and long-term equity awards.

Carroll has been with AMC Networks, and its predecessor companies for 28 years. He was named COO in 2009.