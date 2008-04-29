Carriage Deal for Hallmark Channel, Cablevision Systems
Hallmark Channel signed a renewal agreement with Cablevision Systems.
As with its other recent sign-ups, Cablevision also gets rights to the standard-definition and HD versions of Hallmark Movie Channel.
Cablevision's subscribers in New York were "particularly important" for the channel, president Henry Schlieff said.
Hallmark has been pitching itself as must-have family-friendly programming, armed with ratings data showing that it is a consistent top 10 network. According to the network, it is averaging 1.152 million viewers in April in primetime, its best-ever average.
