Carriage Deal for Hallmark Channel, Cablevision Systems

Hallmark Channel signed a renewal agreement with Cablevision Systems.

As with its other recent sign-ups, Cablevision also gets rights to the standard-definition and HD versions of Hallmark Movie Channel.

Cablevision's subscribers in New York were "particularly important" for the channel, president Henry Schlieff said.

Hallmark has been pitching itself as must-have family-friendly programming, armed with ratings data showing that it is a consistent top 10 network. According to the network, it is averaging 1.152 million viewers in April in primetime, its best-ever average.