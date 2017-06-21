Caroline Beasley Elected NAB Joint Board Chair

Caroline Beasley has been elected joint board chair (radio and TV) of the National Association of Broadcasters.

That came at a board of directors meeting in Washington, D.C., held in conjunction with the NAB Education Foundation's Service to America Awards dinner.

Beasley succeeds Dave Lougee, CEO of Tegna Media, whose term expired.

Jordan Wertlieb, president of Hearst Television, was elected TV board chairman; Emily Barr, president of Graham Media Group, was elected first vice chair of the TV board; and Ralph Oakley, president of Quincy Media, was elected second vice chair.

Joseph Di Scipio, senior VP of legal and FCC compliance for Fox Television Stations, will get the network seat on the TV executive committee.