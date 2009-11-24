Carolina Lightcap Named Disney Channels Chief

Carolina Lightcap, senior VP of programming and creative affairs and CMO of Disney Channels Latin America, has been named president of Disney Channels Worldwide. She succeeds Rich Ross, who was recently elevated to head of Walt Disney Studios.

Lightcap will relocate from Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Burbank, Calif., and will report directly to Anne Sweeney, Co-chair, Disney Media Networks and President, Disney/ABC Television Group

"Carolina has made enormous contributions to Disney over the past decade, especially in launching and building Disney Channel Latin America into the #1 cable channel in the region," said Sweeney in a statement. "She's a highly respected member of our global team and her wealth of experience, leadership acumen and programming, marketing and franchise building skills make her the ideal executive to lead Disney Channels Worldwide into the future."

At Disney Channels Latin America, Lightcap is credited with transforming Disney Channel from a premium to a basic cable channel, and making it into a ratings leader in the region.

Lightcap joined Disney Channels Latin America in 2000, serving in a number of marketing roles before being elevated to senior VP in 2004 and CMO in 2006.

Before Disney, she served as VP of programming, sales and marketing for Sky Latin America Partners. She also worked at Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment and Fox Latin American Channel.

In addition, Disney says Gary Marsh, president of entertainment for Disney Channels Worldwide, will add chief creative officer to his title. He will report to Lightcap.

“[Gary’s] unique vision helped define Disney Channel as a global leader in kid and family entertainment while fueling a content bonanza for other areas of our Company.” Sweeney said, “With Gary’s creative vision and Carolina’s leadership, I have no doubt Disney Channel will remain at the forefront of our industry for years to come.”