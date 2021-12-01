Carmen Palmer Joins MarketCast As First Chief Product Officer

Fandom research and analytics company MarketCast said it named Carmen Palmer as chief product officer, a new post.

Palmer, previously senior director, digital products at NBCUniversal, will be responsible for delivering new scalable products and services for media companies, sports leagues and brands.

“We believe the future of research and analytics will be powered by fusing primary research methodologies with big data sources and technology, and Carmen’s addition to our leadership team fast tracks our efforts and vision,” said John Batter, CEO of MarketCast. “Carmen’s experience managing large product teams inside big media businesses, and working against tough deadlines with multiple data partners, makes her the perfect fit for our growing team and roadmap.”

At NBCU, Palmer worked on NBCU’s platform for delivering Olympics content to cable viewers. Before that she was with Yahoo, creating new products for optimizing and measuring online ad campaigns.

“MarketCast is known for helping some of the biggest media and sports businesses and brands on the planet understand what inspires and drives fandom,” said Palmer. “The company’s unique combination of world-class consumer research and insights, and deep social analytics and data science is becoming essential for every business trying to understand how their audiences’ habits and behaviors are evolving. I'm looking forward to driving MarketCast's product vision forward, using big data and technology to build new, innovative solutions that shape our clients’ strategies, inform their decisions, and bring them closer to their fans.”■