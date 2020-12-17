CarMax Hooping as Sponsor of NBA and Turner Sports

The National Basketball Association and Turner Sports said that CarMax will be the official auto retailer of the NBA and WNBA and be presenting partner of NBA Tip-Off on TNT.

CarMax replaces AutoTrader as an NBA partner and Tip-Off sponsor.

CarMax will tip off its NBA sponsorship on Dec. 22 with TNT’s NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax. CarMax will get in-game exposure across TNT’s 66-game regular season telecasts and on NBA TV telecasts and games viewed on digital platforms.

The auto retailer will also be present for TNT’s NBA playoff games, which climax with the Eastern Conference Finals.

“CarMax has had strong partnerships with local teams in the NBA ecosystem for more than a decade and we are excited to expand our relationship and brand awareness at the league level,” said Jim Lyski, executive VP and CMO at CarMax. “The NBA, WNBA and CarMax are all innovative brands dedicated to delivering an exceptional experience for fans and customers. Like CarMax, the NBA and WNBA are passionate about giving back to our local communities and we look forward to continuing to make an impact together in the years to come.”

The league partnership expands CarMax’s history of NBA team relationships. It has been the official auto retailer sponsor of the LA Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors.

CarMax’s upcoming Call Your Shot campaign will feature players including four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird and three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, as well AT&T NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion Zach LaVine of the Bulls and newly acquired Golden State Warrior Kelly Oubre, Jr., for the second year of the content series. The Call Your Shot campaign highlights the parallels of players’ on-court confidence with the confidence CarMax instills in its customers. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is also featured in the series.

“CarMax has been woven into the fabric of the NBA for many years through successful relationships with NBA teams,” said Dan Rossomondo, NBA senior VP, media and business development. “We’re looking forward to collaborating with CarMax on a larger scale moving forward and creating unique opportunities for engagement with fans of both the NBA and WNBA.”