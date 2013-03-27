Carlson to Serve as Co-Host of 'Fox & Friends Weekend'

Tucker Carlson will become a co-host of Fox News Channel's Fox & Friends Weekend program next month.

Starting April 6, media veteran Carlson, who launched news site The Daily Caller in 2010, will deliver news and analysis alongside Alisyn Camerota and Clayton Morris during Fox & Friends Weekend's 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. time slot. Additionally, Carlson, who serves as a Fox News contributor, will continue to appear on the network's daytime and primetime programming.

Tucker had previously served as host of political program Tucker on MSNBC from 2005 through 2008. Prior to that, Carlson spent five years at CNN co-hosting The Spin Room and later Crossfire. His career began atPolicy Review, a national conservative journal, and his resume also includes stints at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and The Weekly Standard.

"We've been impressed with Tucker's lively and thought-provoking appearances on our air and are pleased that he is joining the Fox & Friends Weekend team where his vibrant personality will be a great addition to the show," said Fox News executive vice president of programming Bill Shine in a statement.