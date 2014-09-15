Carlsen Resources Elevates Terri Thompson to Executive VP

Carlsen Resources Inc. has upped Terri Thompson to executive VP of search management and strategy, the company announced Sept. 15. Her efforts as senior VP of executive search at Carlsen Resources led to business success in a variety of disciplines.

"Terri's strategic sense, business acumen, discipline and leadership provide our clients invaluable expertise at a critical point in time when a strategic hire is being considered and there is no room for failure", said Ann Carlsen, founder and president of the search firm. "Her vision, experience and innovative thinking will continue to enhance the level of our service and her passion guarantees we will deliver truly impactful results."

Added Thompson, "The business has never been more invigorating and having the right talent to drive it has never been more critical.”

Before spending 10 years with Carlsen, Thompson spent 16 at Cox Communications, where she managed corporate teams in advertising, marketing, sales, customer service, product development and more.

Thompson, who has served as national president and head of Women in Cable and Telecommunications (WICT), has been honored by the Atlanta Chapter of WICT as Woman of the Year and the Atlanta Business Chronicle as one of the city’s Top 10 Business Women.