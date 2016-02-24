Carl’s Jr. Takes Anniversary Ride in History Auto Shows

Marking its 75th anniversary, fast-food chain Carl’s Jr. is being integrated into two History channel shows that put new shine on vintage vehicles.

Andy Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants, which runs Carl’s Jr. and Hardee's, will appear on Counting Cars on March 8 to commission a custom Carl’s Jr. themed car to commemorate the anniversary. At the end of the episode a restored 1975 Corvette Stingray emblazoned with the number 75 is unveiled.

Coinciding with the show History, Carl’s Jr. and Coca-Cola wlll launch a sweepstakes with the Corvette as the top prize.

Puzder will also appear on the March 18 episode of American Restoration. He gets show star Bodie Stroud to refurbish a 1941 Plymouth Super Deluxe. Turns out that in 1941, Carl’s Jr. founder Carl Karcher and his wife borrowed $311 against their Plymouth to purchase a hot dog cart in L.A. From that cart the restaurant grew.

The restored Plymouth will travel on an anniversary tour of Carl’s Jr. restaurants, then be auctioned off to raise funds for Carl’s Jr.’s Stars for Heroes program supporting veterans.

“Pairing cool cars and premium burgers has always been a part of America’s youthful, innovative culture and it’s a great way to kick off Carl’s Jr.’s 75th anniversary celebration,” said Steve Lemley, senior VP of field marketing and media at Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s. “Counting Cars and American Restoration’s bold, creative style, focus on quality as well as their entrepreneurial spirit mirror the Carl’s Jr. brand. We’re thrilled to work with History as well as our long-time partner, Coca-Cola, to give Carl’s Jr. fans a view into our unique backstory and a chance to win a one-of-a-kind classic ’75 Corvette.”