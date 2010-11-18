Carey To Headline New GSN Series

Comedian Drew Carey will host an original daily strip comedy show for GSN that will premiere in Spring 2011, the network announced Thursday.

The 40-episode, as yet titled show will star Carey and an ensemble cast of comedians performing in several sketch comedy skits that will feature some audience participation, said the network. The 30-minute show will be shot in January and February at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, in front of a live audience.

Carey previously starred in the comedy sitcom The Drew Carey Show, game show series The Price is Right, and comedy skit series Who's Line Is It Anyway?



