Capus, Clark Join NYC Television Week #NYCTVWK #TCS

CBS News’ Steve Capus and The Weather Company’s Dave Clark have joined the lineup at Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News’ NYC Television Week.

The duo will participate in the roundtable discussion “The Changing Face of News, Sports & Weather” at The Content Show Nov.12.

The Content Show, produced by B&C parent company NewBay Media, is a conference and marketplace that covers programming, development and distribution.

NYC TV week will also feature editions of ongoing event series Advanced Advertising, Next TV Summit & Expo, and the Business of Multiplatform TV, as well as award presentations, networking events and seminars.

Capus currently serves as the executive producer of CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley and executive editor of CBS News. NBC News chief from 2005-2013, Capus joined CBS News in May 2014, following a stint as executive in residence at IESE Business School.

Clark leads The Weather Company’s television unit as president, where he oversees all of The Weather Channel’s programming and operations. The exec, who joined TWC in 2012, previously worked for The Madison Square Garden Company as executive VP of sales and partnership development.

Moderated by Broadcasting & Cable Executive Editor Dade Hayes, the panelists will share their strategies to shake up the traditional newscast, weather reports and sports coverage.

The Content Show, and all of NYC Television Week, take place at the Affinia Manhattan.

For more information about the event and to register, visit: nyctelevisionweek.com.