CaptainSparklez, Syndicate to Play Minecraft for Games & Media Summit Game-athon

YouTube stars Jordan “CaptainSparklez” Maron and Tom “Syndicate” Cassell are slated to participate in the “Playing for Change” game-athon on April 18.

The duo will play Minecraft live — with other gamers battling online — from Game for Change’s Games and Media Summit, which takes place as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

The event benefits GameChanger, a non-profit that helps sick children and their families.

For more details on the game-athon and how to donate, click here.