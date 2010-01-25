'Caprica' Premiere Draws 1.6 Million Viewers

Syfy Channel's Jan 22 premiere of its new drama series Caprica drew 1.6 million viewers, the network said Monday.

The premiere episode of the prequel to Syfy's hit space series Battletstar Galactica had already been viewed by nearly 2 million viewers on various distribution platforms including

Hulu, Syfy.com, DVD sales, free on demand offerings, Apple and Amazon

downloads and film-festival screenings prior to its Syfy debut.

Syfy officials are hopeful the premiere numbers for Caprica will increase once Nielsen Live+7 ratings are computed. Network officials said weekly viewership numbers for Battlestar Galactica increased by an average of 40% once DVR viewing was factored in.



