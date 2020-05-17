Cape Cod Crime Drama ‘Hightown’ Debuts on Starz May 17

Drama Hightown premieres on Starz May 17. The series, set in Cape Cod, follows one woman’s journey to sobriety, and an unfolding murder investigation. Rebecca Cutter created the show, based on her observations of summer destination Cape Cod in the off season.

“Jackie Quiñones, a hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent, has her free-wheeling life thrown into disarray when she discovers a body on the beach – another casualty of Cape Cod’s opioid epidemic,” said Starz. “As a result of this trauma, Jackie takes the first steps toward becoming sober— until she becomes convinced that it’s up to her to solve the murder. Now at odds with Sergeant Ray Abruzzo, an abrasive but effective member of the Cape Cod Interagency Narcotics Unit, Jackie starts to spiral.”

Cutter executive produces alongside Gary Lennon, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed from Jerry Bruckheimer TV. Ellen H. Schwartz is also an exec producer.