Canoe Says VOD Ad Impressions Rose 21%

In a new report, Canoe, owned by Comcast, Cox and Charter, says it delivered 4.995 billion impressions, up 21% from 4.133 billion in the first quarter of 2016.

During all of 2016, Canoe delivered a record 17.9 billion impressions.

Canoe handles VOD dynamic ad insertion when shows from national TV networks run on MVPDs' VOD platforms.

Canoe ran 2,286 campaigns during the first quarter, up 31% from 1,751 a year ago. Canoe said that 75% of the campaigns were for external clients and 25% were comprised of network tune-in ads. The campaigns for clients were in a broad variety of categories ranging from addiction help to auto sales to toys and travel.

The vast majority of VOD ads ran as mid-rolls, with 4.2 billion running in the middle of content, compared to 733 million running as pre-roll and 95 million delivered as post-roll.

There was an average of 3.84 ads in each mid-roll break, down from four a year ago. Some clients employ frequency capping to make sure their ads don’t run too often during a show being view on VOD. The average campaign is capped at two impressions per episode.

There was an average of 1.13 pre-roll ads per episodes, up from one a year ago, and 1.05 ads in the post-roll position, up from one.

The weekends remain the most popular time for VOD delivery, with 817 million ad impressions coming on Sundays and 806 million on Saturday. The most popular weekday is Monday, with 703 million.



