Canoe Reports Big Jump in Ad Delivery

Canoe said it served 4.13 billion ad impressions in video-on-demand programming during the first quarter, up 70% from a year ago.

Canoe—owned by Comcast, Cox, Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks—has dynamic ad insertion technology enabled in 35 million cable households in 49 of the top 50 markets.

Canoe currently stewards ads on behalf of over 80 national television networks, including broadcast networks ABC, CBS, CW, FOX, NBC and Univision, as well as networks A&E, AMC, Discovery, HGTV, MTV, Music Choice, and TNT.

According to Canoe, the most popular location for ads in VOD content are midrolls, with four ads playing per break.

"Cable video on demand continues to be an incredibly valuable advertising vehicle for programmers, cable operators, and brands" said Canoe CEO Joel Hassell. "We are well on our way to doubling the number of dynamic ads impressions delivered through Canoe for the fourth consecutive year and we couldn't be happier with positive results reported by our programming customers."