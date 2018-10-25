Canoe Reports 17% Increase in Ads Served in VOD Shows
Canoe, the ad tech company owned by the top cable operators, said that it served commercials resulting in more than 6.2 billion impressions in on-demand programming in the third quarter.
So far this year, impressions are up 17%.
Digital and IP based devices now account for about 25% of the impressions. The other 75% are delivered via traditional QAM-based cable boxes.
The bulk of the impressions—81% are being bought by advertisers, while 19% are being used for TV network tune in spots. Of the ads bought by marketers, 90% were sold through direct sales teams, with 10% going through private marketplaces.
Canoe says ad load remain low during VOD programming, with an average of four ads appearing in mid-roll pods. Repetition of ads, a problem with VOD, is less of an issue with 72% of consumers seeing ads only once per episode.
