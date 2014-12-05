Candy Crowley Leaving CNN

Candy Crowley, CNN’s chief political correspondent and host of State of the Union will leave the network, ending a 27-year tenure.

CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker announced the news in a memo to staff on Friday.

CNN’s media reporter and Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter tweeted out the news: "Just announced by @CNN's Jeff Zucker: @CNNSOTU anchor @CrowleyCNN 'has let us know that she has made the decision to move on...'"

A successor to Crowley at State of the Union was not named; Crowley had hosted the Sunday morning affairs program since taking over for John King in 2010.

Crowley has been with CNN since 1987. Prior to joining the cabler, Crowley worked at NBC and the Associated Press.

In 2012, Crowley hosted the second presidential debate between President Barack Obama and Mitt Romney, becoming the first woman to do so since 1992.