Candace Cameron Bure Leaving 'The View'

Candace Cameron Bure is leaving ABC’s The View, the co-host announced Thursday morning on the program.

Starring in Netflix’s Fuller House, the remake of the 80s sitcom that will premiere its second season on Friday, Dec. 9, and constantly flying coast to coast has been hard on her and her family, she said. Cameron Bure also stars in projects for Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Another co-host, Raven-Symoné, left the panel in October to develop a new version of her Disney Channel series, That’s So Raven.

ABC News correspondent Sara Haines joined the show in August and moderator Whoopi Goldberg resigned her contract for one more season in June. Joy Behar also was brought back to the panel in fall 2015.

The View’s panel is currently composed of Goldberg, Behar, Haines and Paula Faris, with regular appearances from Jedediah Bila and Sunny Hostin. The show averaged 2.86 million viewers in the week ended Dec. 4, according to ABC. Candi Carter is executive producer and Brian Teta is co-executive producer.