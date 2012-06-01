Canadians Will Get Over 5,500 Hours of Olympics Coverage

Canada's Olympic Broadcast Media Consortium has announced that it will provide over 5,500 hours of coverage of the London 2012 Olympic Summer Games, with more than 2,000 hours of television coverage in 11 different languages and over 3,500 hours of coverage on digital platforms.

That adds up to the largest four-screen coverage of the Olympics on TV, Web, smartphones and tablets ever, reported the Consortium, which is in charge of delivering the Canadian coverage of the London 2012 Games.

The Consortium, which is 80% owned by CTV and 20% owned by Rogers Media, also confirmed its schedules for its conventional and dedicated sport channels. That coverage will range between 15 to 22 hours per day.

For television, the coverage will include 1,114 hours of English coverage on CTV, TSN, Sportsnet, and OLN, and 704 hours of French coverage on RDS and V. The Consortium will also offer 223 hours of multilingual coverage on OMNI.1, OMNI.2, and ATN, with coverage in Bangla, Cantonese, Hindi, Italian, Mandarin, Portuguese, Punjabi, Tamil, and Urdu languages.

On the digital side, there will be more than 3,500 hours of coverage available online and on mobile devices at CTVOlympics.ca and RDSolympiques.ca.

This includes 1,431 hours of live streaming of coverage from CTV, RDS, TSN, Sportsnet, and V as well as 2,100 hours of live streaming of events from various Olympic venues.

"We are committed to bringing Canadians a robust Olympic Games experience, whether on television or digital platforms," said Adam Ashton, president, Canada's Olympic Broadcast Media Consortium in a statement. "With 26 sports, plus a sizeable time difference and so many people on the go during the Summer, it is important to provide Canadians with a choice on how, when, and where they want to consume London 2012 content."

In addition, 10 Rogers Radio stations will provide listeners with Olympic Games coverage. That programming will include the opening and closing ceremonies, a daily hour-long highlights show, and updates three times an hour every day during the Games.