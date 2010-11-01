Canadian E! to Bow in November
Canadian
broadcaster and multichannel programmer CTV and Comcast International
Media Group have cut a multi-year program supply and trademark licensing
deal for the November 29th launch of a Canadian E! channel.
E! will replace CTV's Star! entertainment service, which is available in
some 6.2 million Canadian homes.
As part of the multiplatform deal, CTV will also be launching a Canadian-managed website, eonline.ca,
which will feature both E! and original digital content, and will have
exclusive access in Canada to other E! digital content for both mobile
and VOD.
E! had supplied programming to CTV's Star! channel for a
number of years until 2007, when E! reached an agreement with Canwest
Global Communications to launch the E! brand in Canada. That service was
shut down in 2009 as part of Canwest's financial difficulties.
"E!...is
a hot network that has seen dramatic year-over-year ratings growth,"
noted Susanne Boyce, president of creative, content and channels at CTV
in a statement. "The time is right to refresh our own entertainment
channel so it can achieve its potential for viewers and advertisers."
The channel will offer 50% Canadian programming as well as exclusive rights to a number of current E! programs.
