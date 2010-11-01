Canadian E! to Bow in November

Canadian

broadcaster and multichannel programmer CTV and Comcast International

Media Group have cut a multi-year program supply and trademark licensing

deal for the November 29th launch of a Canadian E! channel.

E! will replace CTV's Star! entertainment service, which is available in

some 6.2 million Canadian homes.

As part of the multiplatform deal, CTV will also be launching a Canadian-managed website, eonline.ca,

which will feature both E! and original digital content, and will have

exclusive access in Canada to other E! digital content for both mobile

and VOD.

E! had supplied programming to CTV's Star! channel for a

number of years until 2007, when E! reached an agreement with Canwest

Global Communications to launch the E! brand in Canada. That service was

shut down in 2009 as part of Canwest's financial difficulties.

"E!...is

a hot network that has seen dramatic year-over-year ratings growth,"

noted Susanne Boyce, president of creative, content and channels at CTV

in a statement. "The time is right to refresh our own entertainment

channel so it can achieve its potential for viewers and advertisers."

The channel will offer 50% Canadian programming as well as exclusive rights to a number of current E! programs.