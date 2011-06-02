Canada's CTV Acquires Sony's New Drama Slate

Canadian commercial broadcaster CTV has acquired all of Sony Pictures Television's (SPT) new drama slate, including Charlie's Angels, Pan Am

and Unforgettable. The broadcaster has also picked up SPT's reality series The Sing Off and renewed Shark Tank for another season.

"We are very proud to bring these Sony Pictures Television series to our schedule, as they represent some of the best new dramas that we saw in Los Angeles," noted Phil King, president, CTV Programming and Sports in a statement. "We're confident Canadian audiences will respond enthusiastically."

CTV's programming lineup was unveiled on June 2nd at their upfront presentation. Charlie's Angels and Pan Am, which will debut on ABC in the US, will air as part of CTV's fall primetime lineup along with Unforgettable, which will air on CBS in the US.



Shark Tank will air on CTV Two.

"Broadcasters responded with great enthusiasm to our programming slate at L.A. Screenings and recognize that empowering storylines, complex characters and identifiable stars make powerful dramas that will draw big audiences," explained Keith Le Goy, president international distribution, SPT in a statement. "We are delighted that all of these shows have been embraced by CTV, who will support them in a way that sets them up for long term success."