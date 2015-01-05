Can We Talk?

We know, 2014 was a bit of a doozy. Unrest, untimely deaths, allegations, acquisitions, cyber attacks, cutbacks, Supreme Court decisions and the Ebola epidemic marked a transformative and challenging year. In the spirit of learning from our experience, let’s see what you remember (and blocked out) as we all prepare to welcome a productive new chapter in 2015.

1. Which of the following were TMZ headlines in 2014?

A. Mama June EXPOSES Honey Boo Boo to Child Molester

B. NBC News’ Nancy Snyderman: SORRY for Scaring Community by violating EBOLA QUARANTINE

C. Ray Rice ELEVATOR KNOCKOUT Fiancee Takes Crushing Punch (Video)

D. A and C

2. In 2014, TV station streamer Aereo…

A. Was found in violation of copyright law by the U.S. Supreme Court by not paying content owners for delivering TV station signals over the Internet to subscribers

B. Was found not in violation of copyright law by the U.S. Supreme Court by not paying content owners for delivering TV station signals over the Internet to subscribers

C. Filed for bankruptcy protection

D. A and C

3. In a cyberattack on Sony Pictures Entertainment, what types of information were among the leaks?

A. Employee salaries and health records

B. Employee email correspondence and a script for the next James Bond film

C. The name of the media company the hackers plan to target next

D. A and C

4. How much in earned media did Publicis Groupe CEO Maurice Levy say at MIPTV that Ellen DeGeneres’ Twitter record-breaking Oscar selfie was worth to client Samsung?

A. $1.3 million

B. Roughly $800 million-$1 billion

C. A buck for every retweet

D. “Certainly more than I’ll make in my lifetime”

5. While alive, Joan Rivers, who died Sept. 4 at age 81 following complications from throat surgery, said which of the following, according to an online post by her former employer E!:

A. “I enjoy life when things are happening. I don’t care if it’s good things or bad things. That means you’re alive. Things are happening.”

B. “At my funeral, I want Meryl Streep crying in five different accents.”

C. “Yesterday is history. Tomorrow is a mystery. Today is God’s gift. That’s why we call it the present.”

D. All of the above

6. ESPN drew a record soccer audience for its telecast of the United States’ 2-2 draw with Portugal during the 2014 World Cup. How many viewers tuned in?

A. 18.2 million

B. 20 million

C. 17.8 million

D. 15.3 million

7. Following renewed and new allegations in 2014 from multiple women that Bill Cosby sexually assaulted them, which outlets suspended or halted plans to program Cosby-led projects?

A. TV Land

B. NBC

C. Netflix

D. All of the above

8. In his wicked network neutrality send-up on HBO, John Oliver compared FCC chairman Tom Wheeler to what?

A. Abraham Lincoln’s illegitimate brother, Oscar

B. A “regulatory Paul Bunyon with an axe to grind”

C. A dingo

D. A ham sandwich

9. NBC extended its rights deal in May for the Olympics for 10 more years beginning in 2022 and running through the 2032 Games. How much was the deal valued for?

A. $6.57 billion

B. $9.72 billion

C. $8.35 billion

D. $7.65 billion

10. Who conducted the first interview with Darren Wilson, the now former Ferguson, Mo., police officer who fatally shot Michael Brown, after the grand jury decided not to indict Wilson on any charges?

A. ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos

B. ABC News’ David Muir

C. CBS News’ Scott Pelley

D. NBC News’ Brian Williams

11. What did Billy Crystal say in his Emmys telecast tribute to the late Robin Williams, who died by suicide in August?

A. “He was the greatest friend you could ever imagine”

B. “He could be funny anywhere”

C. “Robin Williams…what a concept”

D. All of the above

12. Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) took to Reddit to solicit new names for “network neutrality” in an effort to rebrand the debate. Which of the following was among the top three vote-getters?

A. The Old McDonald Act: Equal Internet for Everyone Involved Online (EIEIO)

B. Ordinary People’s Empowerment Network (OPEN)

C. HANDS OFF: Help Aid Networks & Domains to Stay Open Free and Flowing

D. Don’ttreadonme.com

13. The Walt Disney Co. acquired which company for $500 million (plus about $450 million depending on certain growth targets being met)?

A. Funny or Die

B. Maker Studios

C. The Onion

D. Wait, how much?!

14. When 21st Century Fox announced that it was abandoning its $80 billion takeover bid for Time Warner, 21st Century shares rose 8.3% to $33.89. How much did Time Warner shares fall?

A. 13% to $74.24

B. 26% to $63.85

C. 2% to $81.25

D 8% to $78.55

15. Renewed calls for the Redskins to change their name and broadcasters not to use it on-air were prompted by:

A. The FCC’s decision to sell its block of season tickets

B. A U.S. Patent and Trade office ruling that the team’s trademarks should not get federal protection

C. Team owner Dan Snyder’s proclamation that the team was playing so poorly that its name should be changed to “mud”

D. A bill introduced in Congress to cover up all Redskins signage within Washington city limits

16. Comcast and Time Warner Cable withdrew as name sponsors of the Kaitz Dinner because:

A. A blog posting raised questions about them sponsoring a dinner honoring FCC commissioner Mignon Clyburn, who will help decide their merger

B. Merger opponent Sen. Al Franken threatened to organize a “joke-in” to protest the sponsorship

C. AT&T and DirecTV offered more money

D. None of the above

17. Nexstar announced a deal to acquire the Communications Corp. of America stations for $270 million in April 2013. The FCC OK’d the deal in:

A. April 2014

B. It’s still awaiting approval

C. December 2014

D. December 2013

18. Which investment icon acquired WPLG Miami in 2014?

A. Warren Buffett

B. Michael Dell

C. Jeffrey Bezos

D. Carl Icahn

19. Following Philip Seymour Hoffman’s death in February, who did Showtime cast to replace him in its comedy pilot Happyish?

A. Steve Carell

B. Robert Downey Jr.

C. Bryan Cranston

D. Steve Coogan

20. According to a 2014 announcement, which multicast network will go off the air in January 2015?

A. This TV

B. Live Well Network

C. Universal Sports

D. Cozi TV

21. In combining its television studio and broadcast-network operations under executives Gary Newman and Dana Walden, Fox formed a new entity named what?

A. Fox Television Group

B. 21st Century Fox Television

C. Fox Broadcasting Studios

D. NewsCorp TV

22. Which Late Show musical guest tweeted April 3 from the Ed Sullivan Theatre, “Dave just announced his retirement#2015 #muchlovedave”?

A. Mike Mills

B. Steven Van Zandt

C. Lady Gaga

D. Bob Mould

23. Anne Sweeney announced in March that she would step down as cochairman, Disney Media Networks and president, Disney-ABC Television Group and will pursue a career as a what?

A. Writer

B. Director

C. Producer

D. Carpenter

24. Which network did not premiere its first original scripted series in 2014?

A. WGN America

B. Bravo

C. Spike TV

D. WE tv

25. Which station group was largest in the U.S., based on percentage of TV homes reached in 2014?

A. Ion Media

B. Sinclair

C. Tribune

D. Univision

26. In November, Sony unveiled plans to launch a package of about 75 channels delivered over the Internet that would include programming from such companies as Discovery, CBS, Viacom and Fox. The service will be called:

A. GameBoy TV

B. PlayStation TV

C. PlayStation Vue

D. Redbox Instant

27. Which show did not mark its 200th episode this year?

A. How I Met Your Mother

B. Bones

C. Grey’s Anatomy

D. Supernatural

28. In February, AMC Networks completed a $1 billion deal first announced in the fall of 2013 to buy what international programmer from Liberty Global?

A. Televisa

B. Chellomedia

C. Channel 5

D. Eurosport

29. In what order were these freshman shows officially cancelled?

A. Utopia, Manhattan Love Story, Selfie, Bad Judge

B. Manhattan Love Story, Selfie, A to Z, Utopia

C. Bad Judge, Utopia, A to Z, Manhattan Love Story

D. Manhattan Love Story, A to Z, Utopia, Selfie

30. HBOGo crashed during the season finale of which show?

A. Boardwalk Empire

B. Game of Thrones

C. True Blood

D. True Detective

31. Which network did not announce plans for a new OTT service?

A. AMC

B. CBS

C. HBO

D. None of the above

32. Of the 11 Primetime Emmy Award nominations Netflix shows received in categories presented during the Emmys telecast on NBC, how many did the company win?

A. 0

B. 1

C. 2

D. 3

33. Which of these shows was not canceled following former Fox exec Kevin Reilly’s hiring as president of TBS and TNT and chief creative officer for Turner Entertainment?

A. Franklin & Bash

B. Legends

C. Perception

D. Sullivan & Son

34. Which media CEO said “even companies outperforming their peers as we are, have to change to reflect the evolving landscape,” while announcing voluntary buyouts to cut staff and costs?

A. Ken Lowe, Scripps Networks Interactive

B. John Martin, Turner Broadcasting

C. Josh Sapan, AMC Networks

D. David Zaslav, Discovery Networks

35. Retrans disagreements make people say the darnedest things. During an impasse between Weather Channel and DirecTV in 2014, who said this: “We used to have DirecTV. Weird that they’re dropping Weather Channel because everytime it rained my DirecTV would go out.”

A. Joseph Clayton, Dish Network CEO

B. Tina Fey

C. Jimmy Kimmel

D. Jake Tapper, CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent

Bonus Round: Redeem yourself with these extra credit questions, or, if you're feeling confident, see if you can continue your winning streak.

1. Which Seattle Seahawks player had a memorable postgame interview with Fox’s Erin Andrews following the team’s victory in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 19?

A. Marshawn Lynch

B. Richard Sherman

C. Russell Wilson

D. Earl Thomas

2. Which talk show host’s ballyhooed return to TV came to an abrupt end in 2014?

A. Ricki Lake

B. Megan Mulally

C. Arsenio Hall

D. Deborah Norville

3. Which media company partnered with retired New York Yankee Derek Jeter on his startup The Players Tribune?

A. Yahoo

B. Netflix

C. Legendary

D. Comcast

4. Which 2014 films starred Parks & Recreation cast members?

A. Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas

B. Guardians of the Galaxy

C. The Lego Movie

D. All of the above

5. Bill Simmons was suspended by ESPN for three weeks in late September for calling NFL commissioner Roger Goodell a “liar” and subsequently daring management to suspend him. He wasn’t the only high-profile ESPN talent to get suspended. Who else was?

A. Chris Berman

B. Skip Bayless

C. Stephen A. Smith

D. Jon Gruden

6. During his annual Upfront roast, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel offered up naming rights to his baby as part of something he called “Cervical Integration.” What was the name he mentioned?

A. Crest Whitestrips Kimmel

B. Bud Light Platinum Kimmel

C. San Diego County Credit Union Kimmel

D. GoDaddy.com Kimmel

7. With an F-bomb that left a station anchor speechless, a reporter for KTVA-TV Anchorage concluded a story about medical marijuana by resigning on-air after revealing what?

A. She had just won $6 million in the Alaska State Lottery

B. She was the owner of the Alaska Cannabis Club

C. She was actually a man

D. All of the above

8. In March, Sinclair and Coherent Logix announced that they would work together to create next generation technologies for a new broadcast standard. The name of the joint venture is:

A. Smith LLC

B. Gates Air

C. One Media

D. Gage Transmission

9. Under pressure from the Federal Trade Commission, dietary supplement maker TriVita agreed to pay $3.5 million to settle complaints about deceptive ads for:

A. Lizard Lickin’ Good, a weight loss product made from the chemical coating on skinks

B. Nopalea, a prickly pear cactus drink to reduce joint swelling, improve breathing and relieve skin conditions

C. Jiggle All the Way, a pill promoted as “creating waves of fat burning energy while you sleep”

D. Nutrellio, an externally applied paste made out of chocolate, hazelnuts and camphor that increases male virility

10. WBDT Dayton debuted the rare local, station-produced reality show in September. It’s called:

A Dayton After Divorce

B. Real World: Dayton

C. The Valley

D. Gem City Blues

11. Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black received the most 2014 Primetime Emmy nominations of any comedy with 12. How many awards did it win?

A. 1

B. 3

C. 5

D. 9

12. The ATSC is working on a new broadcast standard, ATSC 3.0, which it hopes will revolutionize the broadcast industry. In October, B&C reported that the group hopes to have a proposed standard completed by when:

A. The middle of 2015

B. The end of 2015/start of 2016

C. The start of 2017

D. Sometime in 2018 or 2019

13. In early 2014, researcher SNL Kagan reported that the multichannel TV industry had reported the first annual subscriber losses in its history. After years of reports that cord-cutting would soon doom the multichannel industry, how many cable, satellite and telco subscribers were lost in all of 2013?

A. 142,000

B. 1.34 million

C. 3.12 million

D. 6.93 million

14. On May 1, what U.S. company announced plans to buy Channel 5 in the U.K. for £450 million ($759.2 million)?

A. Liberty Global

B. Discovery Communications

C. Viacom

D. AMC Networks

15. As her E! talk show wound down, which streaming service did Chelsea Handler agree to host a talk show for?

A. Netflix

B. Amazon Prime

C. Hulu

D. Aereo

16. Who joined Jenny McCarthy and Sherri Shepherd in leaving ABC’s The View as panelists in 2014?

A. Rosie O’Donnell

B. Whoopi Goldberg

C. Joy Behar

D. Barbara Walters

17. Which TV event had the highest Twitter impressions according to Nielsen social ratings?

A. The Oscars

B. The Super Bowl

C. Game of Thrones season 4 finale

D. Scandal season 4 premiere

18. Which freshman series was named most promising new show by the Television Critics Association?

A. Gotham

B. Jane the Virgin

C. How To Get Away with Murder

D. Black-ish

19. Who replaced Cedric the Entertainer as host of Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire this fall?

A. Meredith Vieira

B. Steve Harvey

C. Terry Crews

D. Regis Philbin

20. What was the top-rated game show among women 25-54 in syndication in 2014?

A. Family Feud

B. Jeopardy!

C. Who Wants to be a Millionaire?

D. Wheel of Fortune

21. What first-run talk show will end production this month and go out of original episodes at the end of March, according to a 2014 announcement?

A. Meredith Vieira

B. The Real

C. The Chew

D. Queen Latifah

22. Who replaced Linda Bell Blue as executive producer of Entertainment Tonight and The Insider?

A. Brad Bessey

B. Randy Douthit

C. Carla Pennington

D. Janet Annino

23. ABC announced last year it plans to launch a new panel talk show next fall starring:

A. Meredith Vieira, Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie O’Donnell, Joy Behar, Elisabeth Hasselbeck

B. Mario Batali, Carla Hall, Michael Symon, Daphne Oz, Clinton Kelly

C. Queen Latifah, Katie Couric, Jane Pauley, Megan Mullally

D. Tyra Banks, Joe Zee, Chrissy Teigen, Lauren Makk, Leah Ashley

24. Judge Judy Sheindlin created a new court show that launched in fall 2014 called:

A. Swift Justice

B. Paternity Court

C. Hot Bench

D. Street Court

25. What made-up buzz phrase was NOT used again and again during the upfronts in May?

A. fan-bassador

B. Foxify

C. eventize

D. Moonves-sizzle fo C7-shizzle

26. “It’s a golden age of TV for the consumer, because there’s never been more of it, more choice. There’s never been higher quality.” Who said this at a conference back in January?

A. Chet Kanojia, Aereo CEO

B. Reed Hastings, Netflix CEO

C. Lena Dunham, creator/star of HBO’s Girls

D. Bob Iger, Walt Disney Co. chairman and CEO

27. Broadcast networks created their diversity departments during the 1999-2000 TV season, when women held only 25% of all staff-writing positions in broadcast and cable primetime. As reported in a 2014 B&C cover story, by the 2011-12 season, that percentage had shifted to what?

A. 30.5%

B. 44.3%

C. 50.2%

D. 22.7%

28. What series won the first-ever Emmy awarded in the category of Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program?

A. Bravo’s Flipping Out

B. E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians

C. Discovery’s Deadliest Catch

D. A&E’s Wahlburgers

29. Dee-Dee, Mema, Big John and Michael the Angry Ginger were found this year on which television series?

A. PBS’ Downton Abbey

B. Web show Pawn to Be Wild

C. ABC’s The Bachelor

D. Reelz’ Hollywood Hillbillies

30. In order to return to a distributor’s channel lineup, a network agreed to cut back on programming the distributor didn’t like. The carriage dispute involved:

A. CBS and Time Warner Cable

B. Viacom and Cable One

C. Turner Broadcasting and Dish Network

D. Weather Channel and DirecTV

31. Which of these kids channels began accepting advertising in 2014?

A. Sprout

B. Disney Channel

C. The Hub

D. Boomerang

32. Only a handful of networks had higher sales volume during this year’s upfront, the weakest since the end of the recession. Which of these did not?

A. ESPN

B. The CW

C. AMC

D. NBC

33. Josh Sapan, CEO of AMC Networks, is among the producers and corporate champions of Boyhood, a film with a unique backstory that was released in July by AMC unit IFC Films. How long did the film spend in active production?

A. 3 months

B. 1 year

C. 10 days

D. 12 years

34. Super Bowl XLVIII in February set a record as the most-watched TV program in history, with 112.2 million total viewers. Despite the big game’s near-national-holiday status, some people still time-shifted it. What percentage of all viewers caught up with the action outside of the live broadcast window?

A. 2%

B. 10%

C. 20%

D. .01%

35. Netflix continued to blur the lines between film and TV in 2014, announcing a groundbreaking deal for four feature films premiering exclusively on the streaming service and starring which A-list actor?

A. Jennifer Lawrence

B. Robert Downey Jr.

C. Harrison Ford

D. Adam Sandler

36. Just three months before it was shuttered over the summer, XBox Entertainment Studios held a glitzy NewFronts presentation in New York touting which high-profile series?

A. Tightrope, a sendup of noir detective movies produced by and starring Bryan Cranston

B.Halo, an adaptation of the hit videogame, produced by Steven Spielberg and Ridley Scott

C. Alpha House, a comedy set in Washington, D.C. from creator Garry Trudeau

D. #CandidlyNicole, an unscripted series based on Nicole Richie’s Twitter feed

37. NBC pushed to have the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards scheduled for Aug. 25, a Monday night, to avoid conflicts with its own Sunday Night Football as well as MTV’s Video Music Awards. When was the last year the Emmys were held on a Monday?

A. 2005

B. 1999

C. 1976

D. 1968

38. In July, DirecTV filed a heavily redacted lawsuit—which was partially unsealed in November—against what news channel for breach of contract?

A. CNN

B. Fox News Channel

C. MSNBC

D. Al Jazeera America