Can Cable Keep Making Big Off-Net Bets?

Tucked away in Time Warner's fourth-quarter 2009 financial report was the

tidbit that TNT took a $104 million

writedown on its acquisition of the Warner Bros.-produced drama Without a

Trace. And while deals between TNT and

WB essentially move cash from one Time Warner pocket to another, it serves as a

cautionary tale as cable networks lay out increasingly major dollars for

off-net programming.

Trace aired on CBS from September 2002 through May 2009, and on TNT

from 2004 until last December. TNT paid

approximately $1.4 million an episode for the program-for a total of about $225

million-but the show never performed at expected ratings levels. When CBS

decided to cancel Trace last spring, it was already playing in

lesser-watched late-night slots on TNT.

Writing down the show lets TNT take it off

its air, and allows Warner Bros., which made money on the show, to sell it

somewhere else.

While $100 million is nothing to sneeze at, Trace is an example of

the big bets that cable networks must make when acquiring off-net shows. That

has become more evident than ever as competition has skyrocketed for anything

with a broadcast pulse, the latest example being USA

paying well over $2 million per episode for NCIS: Los Angeles in a

deal announced after the show had aired just seven times on CBS.

Two rules govern those bets by the cable networks: carefully calculated

projections of a show's ratings potential, and the law of supply and demand.

And those bets can make or break a cable outlet. "The network that's done the

best at 8 p.m. on a weekly strip

basis has won the year," says one top cable executive.

Since 2006, that network has been USA,

which now airs CBS' top-rated NCIS at 8

p.m. From 2002 to 2006, that network was TNT,

which built its ratings on NBC Universal's Law & Order. This

allowed the network to develop and launch shows such as The Closer,

basic cable's most-watched original. Today, TNT

airs Twentieth's Bones at 8 p.m.

At one time, TNT hoped that Trace

would be such a program. It was sold to TNT

in 2004, a time when broadcast dramas were particularly hot. TNN, now Spike,

purchased CBS' CSI in 2002 for a

record $1.9 million an episode, and in 2004 Bravo and USA

together paid $1.9 million an episode for Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

"People were saying, 'This is the new level' for off-network dramas, so the

marketplace accepted these prices," says one source.

While the market has a strong hand in determining the price for off-net

shows, the current market isn't a good predictor of future audience acceptance.

When A&E bought HBO's The Sopranos in early 2005 for a record $2.5

million an episode, it was the hottest, most critically acclaimed show on

television. The Sopranos promptly failed and became an incredibly

expensive mistake for A&E.

"A&E thought it would put them on the map, but ultimately they had to

take some kind of writedown on it," says one source.

On the other hand, when USA

bought CBS' NCIS for just $750,000 an episode in 2006, it seemed like

a throwaway show. It skewed old, and the cable networks were saturated with

off-net dramas. But USA

started running it in 2008, and a new audience was drawn to the quirky

procedural.

Suddenly, the show started performing both for USA

and for CBS, with original episodes attracting some 20 million viewers. Today, NCIS

(along with NBCU's House) is largely credited with putting USA in

first place among basic cable nets, allowing it to build its brand with

originals such as Burn Notice, Psych, White Collar and In Plain

Sight. (Monk premiered in 2002, prior to the acquisition of NCIS.)

The possibility that off-nets will perform like NCIS is why last

fall TNT and USA paid well over $2 million

per episode for Warner Bros.' off-CBS The Mentalist and the NCIS

spinoff, respectively.

That said, those prices should still be considered the exception, not the

norm. "Nobody is going to pay those kinds of prices if you don't think it's

going to work in prime," says another cable executive.

The industry expects the next big off-net cable deal to be the sale of

Warner Bros.' The Big Bang Theory, which is likely to win top prices

from cable networks. These nets also are beginning to eye CBS' The Good

Wife, with TNT,

USA and Lifetime expected

to show interest. Cable chiefs say it's a little early to acquire that show,

however, which is still in its first season.