Campbell Named President For Europe, Africa at Disney

Rebecca Campbell, president of the ABC Owned Television Stations Group and ABC Daytime, was named president of The Walt Disney Co. Europe, Middle East and Africa.



Campbell succeeds Diego Lerner, who will return to Buenos Aires and take on a new role at Walt Disney International, reporting to chairman Andy Bird.



The changes are effective Jan 1.



“Rebecca’s ability to manage and lead the many disparate and geographically diverse stations across the U.S. with such incredible success makes her the best choice to lead our efforts in such a complex region,” said Bird. “Given Rebecca’s leadership role in the ever-changing media and entertainment landscape, she is uniquely positioned for success. Her combination of creative experience, leadership skills and business acumen will be a tremendous asset as we continue to develop new avenues of growth.”



Campbell has been with Disney and ABC for 20 years. In addition to running the station group and daytime, she oversees ABC National Television Sales.



“I want to thank Andy for giving me this incredible opportunity to lead the talented EMEA team. I couldn’t be more honored,” Campbell said. “Diego’s hard work during the past decade leaves us well prepared for our next wave of growth. I look forward to working with everyone in EMEA to elevate the Disney business, deepen our connection with existing consumers and engage new ones.”



Campbell will work with Disney/ABC Television Group President Ben Sherwood on transition plans for her Disney/ABC responsibilities over the next few months.



Lerner has been president of Disney’s EMEA operations since 2009.