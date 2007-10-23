Campbell Named New WABC President, GM
Rebecca S. Campbell was named president and general manager at WABC New York.
Campbell comes from WPVI Philadelphia, where she held the same titles. Both stations are ABC owned-and-operated.
Campbell succeeds Dave Davis, who was named executive vice president at ABC News.
ABC Stations president Walter Liss credited Campbell for doing “a sensational job” at WPVI. “Her outstanding leadership skills and knowledge of the business make her ideally suited for the top post at WABC New York,” he said.
Campbell graduated from Bloomsburg State College in Pennsylvania.
