Camp Rock Video Lifts Disney.com

Disney.com generated 863,000 video plays of original TV movie Camp Rock, which gave the Web site a one-day 37% hike in consumer traffic.

The media company announced those metrics Thursday, which were derived from internal tracking of its “online event” 5 p.m. (PST) Monday-11:59 p.m. Tuesday, which came after extensive TV telecast exposure.

Prior to the Web event, Disney estimated that Camp Rock reached 24.5 million total TV viewers over the weekend in the United States and Canada, of which 6 million were kids aged 6-11 and 6.1 tweens aged 9-14. The Disney Channel audience for a premiere Friday, June 20, was 8.9 million total viewers, which was cable TV’s top ranked entertainment telecast of the 2007-08 season.

Also in the weekend TV telecast, some 3.5 million viewers watched on ABC Saturday and 3.7 million via cable network ABC Family Sunday.

The CampRock Web sites chalked up 1.9 million visitors and 10 million page views during the online event, Disney said Thursday.

The synergy also encompassed music as the Camp Rock soundtrack made its debut as the No. 3 record album in the United States, selling 188,000 units during its first week, Walt Disney Records announced Wednesday. That sales level made it No. 1 on Billboard’s Soundtrack and Children’s chart.

“This is one of those inflection points for online entertainment at Disney.com and really shows the power of marrying great content with a great online experience,” Paul Yanover, executive vice president and managing director of Disney Online, said in a statement.

Camp Rock, starring pop youth band sensation the Jonas Brothers, is a Cinderella story set at a summer camp.