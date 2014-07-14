Camerota Joins CNN
Alisyn Camerota, formerly with Fox News, has joined CNN as an anchor.
She will contribute to all programs for the time being, but CNN says a permanent slot will be announced in the coming months.
Most recently, Camerota was co-host of America's News Headquarters on Fox News Channel, and before that was co-anchor of the weekend Fox & Friends.
Her resume includes reporting duties at WHDH-TV Boston. She was also a reporter for Fox’s America's Most Wanted.
John Walsh, who created and hosted America's Most Wanted, has brought a new incarnation of that show, The Hunt with John Walsh, to CNN on Sunday nights. The program debuted last night (July 13).
