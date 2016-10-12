Cambridge Analytica to Use comScore Data for Political Ad Buys

Cambridge Analytica, which provides analytics and audience behavior insights for political and commercial campaigns, said it made a deal to use comScore’s TV data for its clients.

The comScore data will give Cambridge clients information about which programs, stations and dayparts deliver the highest densities of the targeted audiences that the company's clients seek to influence, the companies said.

Combining the two companies' data will enable Cambridge clients to send the right messages, to the right people, in the right place at the right time, making TV advertising campaigns more efficient and effective.

“For years, the television industry used advertising targets that comprised demographics instead of actual product purchase or voter registration information because it was not available, resulting in wasted advertising dollars and imprecise ad targeting," said Cambridge Analytica's head of TV Ed DeNicola. "Our alliance with comScore takes television ad-targeting to a new level, which not only includes better targeting, but also messaging."