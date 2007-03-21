Calvert "Larry Bud Melman" DeForest Dies

Calvert DeForest, who became something of a folk hero as "Larry Bud Melman" on the David Letterman show, has died at age 85.

“Everyone always wondered if Calvert was an actor playing a character, but in reality he was just himself - a genuine, modest and nice man,” said Letterman in a statement. “To our staff and to our viewers, he was a beloved and valued part of our show, and we will miss him.”

DeForest had made numerous appearances on Letterman's NBC and CBS late night shows starting in 1982.