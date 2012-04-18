California'sLt. Governor to Host Weekly Current TV Series
Gavin Newsom,
Lieutenant Governor of California, will host a weekly series on Current TV, it
was announced Wednesday.
The hour-long Gavin
Newsom Show -- premiering in May -- will feature interviews with notables
from Silicon Valley, Hollywood and more. Newsom was
elected as California's 49th Lieutenant
Governor in November 2010.
"Gavin Newsom is a
courageous leader who has boldly seized every opportunity to create positive
social change," commented Current TV chairman and former Vice President Al
Gore. "We are honored that Current TV will be bringing his curiosity,
intelligence, insights and enthusiasm to television."
The Gavin
Newsom Show will be executive produced by Mia Haugen, a former CNN Worldwide
producer.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.