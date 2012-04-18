California'sLt. Governor to Host Weekly Current TV Series

Gavin Newsom,

Lieutenant Governor of California, will host a weekly series on Current TV, it

was announced Wednesday.

The hour-long Gavin

Newsom Show -- premiering in May -- will feature interviews with notables

from Silicon Valley, Hollywood and more. Newsom was

elected as California's 49th Lieutenant

Governor in November 2010.

"Gavin Newsom is a

courageous leader who has boldly seized every opportunity to create positive

social change," commented Current TV chairman and former Vice President Al

Gore. "We are honored that Current TV will be bringing his curiosity,

intelligence, insights and enthusiasm to television."

The Gavin

Newsom Show will be executive produced by Mia Haugen, a former CNN Worldwide

producer.