‘Cake Boss’ Renewed for Two Seasons

In a partnership between Discovery Networks International and TLC, TLC’s Cake Boss has been renewed for two more seasons.

Seasons 7 and 8 will begin production in February, and season 7 will air on TLC and Discovery Networks International’s lifestyle brands in the summer. The U.S. premiere has yet to be announced.

The reality series follows Buddy Valastro, his family and their baking businesses.

“Because of Buddy’s global appeal, it is a recipe for success to have Discovery Networks International partner with TLC in the US to produce additional seasons of Cake Boss,” said JB Perrette, president of Discovery Networks International. “Buddy is a fan favorite... larger than life for our international audiences, and a valued partner of ours.”

The series is produced by High Noon Entertainment and Valastro's Cakehouse Media. Jon Sechrist, Valastro, Art Edwards, Scott Feeley and Jim Berger serve as executive producers.