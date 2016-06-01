‘Cake Boss’ Back for Seasons Eight and Nine

Discovery Networks has renewed unscripted hit Cake Boss for two seasons, with 10 episodes comprising season eight, and 20 more for season nine. TLC airs Cake Boss in the U.S., and it runs on various Discovery Networks International channels overseas.

Season eight hits TLC later this year.

The series follows New Jersey baker Buddy Valastro and his family as they expand the family business.

“Cake Boss is a global franchise that we hope will continue to grow and ticks off all of the boxes–it’s a proven ratings winner, boasting a highly engaged fan base that absolutely adores Buddy, and it’s a property that is appealing to our distribution and ad sales partners,” said Marjorie Kaplan, president of content, Discovery Networks International. “The series’ signature blend of humor, drama and emotions is as authentic as Buddy’s accent, and we’re thrilled he’ll continue to be with his first television family at TLC and Discovery Networks International.”

Cake Boss is produced by High Noon Entertainment and Cakehouse Media for Discovery Networks International and TLC.

“No matter where I go around the world, the importance of family is one value that is universal,” said Valastro. “Nothing brings people together better than food, and my hope is that these new episodes of Cake Boss will continue to inspire people to want to bake and spend time with family.”

Valastro will expand his TV presence as a host and judge on Brazilian competition series Kitchen Wars, which debuts June 28. The series is a co-production between TV Record and Discovery Home & Health, produced by Endemol Shine Brasil and Cakehouse Media.