Caitlyn Jenner Gets Star Turn on ‘Transparent’

Caitlyn Jenner is joining the cast of Amazon series Transparent. Show creator and executive producer Jill Soloway shared the casting news at the GLAAD Media Awards April 2. Soloway did not share details about Jenner’s character, or if she will play herself.

Transparent follows the tribulations of transgender character Maura Pfefferman, played by Jeffrey Tambor, and her self-absorbed Los Angeles family. Soloway’s own father came out as transgender in 2011.

The critically respected series won the Golden Globe for best comedy in 2015, while Tambor took home best actor. Transparent backed it up with a strong Emmys performance, with Soloway winning for directing and Tambor for lead actor in a comedy.

The second season of Jenner’s reality series I Am Cait started on E! March 6.

Soloway said Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, would begin filming in the coming days.

Season one launched in September 2015 and season two in December 2015.

Season three of Transparent debuts later this year.