Cadent Makes Deal to Get Data From TiVo

Cadent, which offers clients access to cable network ad inventory from cable operators, has made a deal to get data from TiVo Research that will enable it to target audiences that are rich with potential customers.

GroupM’s Modi Media is the first client to use the TiVo-Cadent combination to extend the footprint of an addressable TV ad campaign.

Cadent will combine the TiVo TV data with first- and third-party data sources to help agencies and marketers build ad campaigns that reach audiences that have high indexes against selected target consumers.

“The application of TiVo Research’s set-top box data aligned with third party data sets will enable meaningful audience targeting across Cadent’s network portfolio,” said Mike Bologna, president of Modi Media. “This is another step towards our commitment to deliver targeted television solutions at scale.”

One example of what Cadent could deliver with TiVo data would be for a travel and booking company being able to focus spending on adults 25-54 with household income of more $75,000 who have taken at least one domestic trip in the past 12 months who fall into a category of consumer who is adventurous and interested in arts and culture.

“Our collaboration with TiVo Research expands our ability to help our customers reach specific audiences across our national footprint,” said Nick Troiano, CEO of Cadent. “Working with Modi to utilize this solution is a great example of how we are engaging with our partners on a deeper level to help them achieve real and measurable goals with advanced advertising.”

Jim Tricarico, chief revenue officer at Cadent, noted that in the cable market, ratings are down and prices are up, making it harder for advertisers to reach their target market.

“What we try to do is deliver really efficient GRPs [gross ratings points] and impressions,” Tricarico said.

While many of the programmers are offering data-driven targeted ad packages, advertisers want to use data to optimize their buys across multiple cable networks owned by different media companies. “Because we have access across every cable network through the MSO inventory, we feel like we were in the best position to deliver on doing a true national high-indexing plan,” Tricarico said.

Tricarico said that Cadent has already delivered campaigns for 1-800 Flowers, New Orleans Tourism and Kabbage Financial. “Our delivery on those plans was terrific,” Tricarico said. Modi Media saw the results of those campaigns and signed up for some of its clients, he added.

“TiVo Research is excited to offer such a dynamic TV targeting solution,” said Tara Maitra, GM and senior VP, content and TiVo Research. “By enriching the data for specific media buys we are helping advertisers eliminate waste and increase ROI.”

