Caddyshack Tees off on The Golf Channel

The Golf Channel has often featured golfing legends such as Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods, but it finally has landed the one huge name in the game that has never been featured on the network: Carl Spackler.

The Golf Channel will air the classic golf movie Caddyshack for the first time as part of its Golf Channel Cinema seriesAugust 30 at 7:30 pm ET.

Golf Channel analysts Vince Cellini, Charles Davis and Steve Duemig will serve as hosts for the movie. As part of the presentation, the network will air clips of a Cellini interview with star Bill Murray (who played Spackler, the gopher-stalking groundskeeper) and other cast members.

Other interstitials will include fan interviews and Caddyshack trivia.