Cablevision, Tennis May Volley Again at Distribution Net

Cablevision and Tennis Channel may be getting ready to do volley at the distribution net again.

The New York DMA's predominant cable operator has sent out a postcard to its subscribers indicating that it has been working to extend its agreement with its the network, but "it is possible that Tennis Channel may no longer be available after Sept. 3."

Two years ago, the parties were engaged in a high-profile dispute that resulted in the operator's customers missing Tennis Channel's extensive coverage of the U.S. Open tennis championships.

