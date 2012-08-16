Cablevision Strikes Deal for NFL Network, RedZone

Cablevision has reached a multiyear carriage agreement with

the NFL Network, which will finally put the league-owned channel on the New

York area's largest TV provider.

The deal, which also includes the league's RedZone Channel, will see the network debut on

Cablevision systems Friday. It will be available to customers who subscribe to

iO Preferred, iO Silver, iO Gold or the iO Sports & Entertainment Pak.

RedZone will be part of the iO Sports & Entertainment Pak.

"We are thrilled to be partners with them," said

NFL Media COO Brian Rolapp. "This is an

important milestone for the NFL Network."

The agreement also means that NFL Network will now reach over

60 million homes. With the increased distribution, Rolapp said the league may

soon join the TV Everywhere game. "We are embracing the concept of

authentication or TV Everywhere," said Rolapp. "All these deals

account for multiple platform distribution rights."

"We know there is significant interest in the NFL Network and NFL RedZone

among our Optimum TV customers, and are pleased to have worked productively

with the NFL to offer both channels in time for the upcoming season, and for

years to come," said Mac Budill, Cablevision's executive VP of

programming, in a statement.

The deal leaves Time Warner Cable as the only major TV provider that has yet to

reach a carriage agreement with the NFL Network. "We are not talking,

regrettably," said Rolapp. "We're obviously not close."

The MSO earlier this month pulled

the NFL Network from its acquired Insight Communications systems

serving Kentucky, Indiana

and Ohio. Rolapp said they

offered a one-year extension with no price increase.