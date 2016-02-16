Cablevision Streams CBS Live Broadcast Signal

Cablevision Systems became the first cable operator to provide access to live streaming of the broadcaster’s programming on CBS.com and the CBS app, allowing Optimum TV subscribers to watch CBS online and via mobile devices.

The live programming includes CBS daytime, primetime and late night shows. It also includes special events, local news and sports. Subscribers can watch live within markets served by CBS owned stations, including New York and Los Angeles.

“We are pleased to expand on our already robust relationship with CBS by becoming the first provider to launch the network’s new live streaming feature,” said Tom Montemagno, executive VP, programming, Cablevision. “Cablevision now holds distribution rights for all of CBS’s streaming platforms, demonstrating our commitment to providing customers with the ability to watch the high-quality content they desire on their own terms.”

In addition to using CBS platforms, Optimum customers can also access the CBS App directly from the TV to Go tab on the Optimum App.

“We applaud Cablevision in recognizing the value of delivering CBS programming to its subscribers outside the home, so they can watch CBS whenever they want on whichever device they choose,” said Ray Hopkins, president, television networks distribution, CBS Corporation.

The streaming access follows a broad-based multi-year carriage agreement reached last year. Cablevision also plans to distribute CBS All Access and Showtime’s OTT service.