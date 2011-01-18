Cablevision Rolls Out 3D Spot Touting Triple Play

Cablevision is running what the operator says is the cable industry's first 3D direct response, supporting its Optimum triple play offering.

The metro New York area's predominant provider has rolled out 3D versions of the direct-response touting its bundle of iO TV, Optimum Online and Optimum Voice, both online and at the 25 New York-area Clearview Cinemas, owned and operated by the MSO. Part of its "11 Days of Optimum Value to Kick off 2011" initiative, Cablevision will also run a 2D version of the spot on television.

To support the Optimum Triple Play 3D promotion, Cablevision is launching a 360º marketing campaign, including a robust microsite, optimum3Dadventure.com, that will feature 2D and 3D versions of the spots, as well as serve as the forum for visitor to enter a sweepstakes to win 3D TV sets, G-Tablets, and digital phones and extra features like games, ring tones, screen savers and behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the spot.

