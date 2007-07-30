Cablevision Offers CNET Content On-Demand

Cable provider Cablevision Systems and interactive-media company CNET Networks have teamed up to offer subscribers a new technology-focused interactive channel. CNET TV – Powered By Optimum is available on-demand to Cablevision’s iO digital cable customers on channel 607.

The channel will initially include several hours of programming broken into 100 distinct titles. The programming features product reviews, commentary on technology news, and help and “how-to” programs. It also includes popular CNET tech shows such as Top 5, Insider Secrets and Prize Fight.

According to Cablevision, the ad-supported content will be offered free to subscribers and will be refreshed each month.